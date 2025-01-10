Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bloomer 71, Thorp 17

Bonduel 55, Amherst 13

Butternut 60, Bowler 29

Cambria-Friesland 55, Rio 31

Cambridge 107, Waterloo 31

Cameron 54, Hayward 37

Colfax 70, Glenwood City 31

Deerfield 70, Palmyra-Eagle 34

Elkhorn Area 53, Waterford 41

Faith Christian 54, University Lake 49

Fall Creek 45, McDonell Central 31

Germantown 54, Hamilton 44

Gillett 52, Suring 27

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 62, Sheboygan Christian 43

Laconia 90, Mayville 14

Lancaster 60, River Valley 31

Martin Luther 72, Shoreland Lutheran 45

Mauston 50, Adams-Friendship 40

Messmer 60, Kenosha Christian Life 17

Milw. Washington 54, Milwaukee Juneau 53

Milwaukee South 30, Milwaukee North 19

Platteville 69, Richland Center 26

Potosi 79, Benton 36

Poynette 59, Lake Mills 43

Randolph 61, Montello 13

Rib Lake 65, Mellen 34

River Ridge 38, Highland 27

Shawano 75, Antigo 28

St Thomas More 82, Lake Country Lutheran 68

Valders 59, New Holstein 21

Wauwatosa East 92, West Allis Hale 24

Wild Rose 80, Tri-County 27

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Gresham Community vs. White Lake, ccd.

Hustisford vs. Valley Christian, ccd.

