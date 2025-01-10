Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bloomer 71, Thorp 17
Bonduel 55, Amherst 13
Butternut 60, Bowler 29
Cambria-Friesland 55, Rio 31
Cambridge 107, Waterloo 31
Cameron 54, Hayward 37
Colfax 70, Glenwood City 31
Deerfield 70, Palmyra-Eagle 34
Elkhorn Area 53, Waterford 41
Faith Christian 54, University Lake 49
Fall Creek 45, McDonell Central 31
Germantown 54, Hamilton 44
Gillett 52, Suring 27
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 62, Sheboygan Christian 43
Laconia 90, Mayville 14
Lancaster 60, River Valley 31
Martin Luther 72, Shoreland Lutheran 45
Mauston 50, Adams-Friendship 40
Messmer 60, Kenosha Christian Life 17
Milw. Washington 54, Milwaukee Juneau 53
Milwaukee South 30, Milwaukee North 19
Platteville 69, Richland Center 26
Potosi 79, Benton 36
Poynette 59, Lake Mills 43
Randolph 61, Montello 13
Rib Lake 65, Mellen 34
River Ridge 38, Highland 27
Shawano 75, Antigo 28
St Thomas More 82, Lake Country Lutheran 68
Valders 59, New Holstein 21
Wauwatosa East 92, West Allis Hale 24
Wild Rose 80, Tri-County 27
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Gresham Community vs. White Lake, ccd.
Hustisford vs. Valley Christian, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..