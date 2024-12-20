Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP HOCKEY=
Bagley/Fosston 3, Moose Lake Area 1
Benilde-St Margaret’s 7, Champlin Park 2
Blaine 9, Anoka 1
Buffalo 4, St. Cloud 3, OT
Chisago Lakes 4, Becker/Big Lake 1
Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 5, St. Cloud Cathedral 0
Cretin-Derham Hall 5, Mounds View 1
Duluth Denfeld 5, Northern Lakes 2
Eden Prairie 3, Elk River/Zimmerman 0
Ely 1, Greenway 0
Farmington 3, Rochester Century/John Marshall 1
Hill-Murray 5, Wayzata 2
Holy Angels 8, Duluth East 2
Irondale 3, South St. Paul 2, OT
Lakeville South 3, Eastview 1
Minnetonka 3, St Louis Park 2
Moorhead 11, St Michael-Albertville 0
New Prague 0, Chaska 0, OT
Owatonna 6, Rochester Mayo 0
Park (Cottage Grove) 8, Eagan 0
Princeton 8, Mora/Milaca 0
Rogers 10, Spring Lake Park/Coon Rapids 3
Totino-Grace 2, Centennial 1, OT
White Bear Lake 5, Roseville 2
