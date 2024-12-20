Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP HOCKEY=

Bagley/Fosston 3, Moose Lake Area 1

Benilde-St Margaret’s 7, Champlin Park 2

Blaine 9, Anoka 1

Buffalo 4, St. Cloud 3, OT

Chisago Lakes 4, Becker/Big Lake 1

Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 5, St. Cloud Cathedral 0

Cretin-Derham Hall 5, Mounds View 1

Duluth Denfeld 5, Northern Lakes 2

Eden Prairie 3, Elk River/Zimmerman 0

Ely 1, Greenway 0

Farmington 3, Rochester Century/John Marshall 1

Hill-Murray 5, Wayzata 2

Holy Angels 8, Duluth East 2

Irondale 3, South St. Paul 2, OT

Lakeville South 3, Eastview 1

Minnetonka 3, St Louis Park 2

Moorhead 11, St Michael-Albertville 0

New Prague 0, Chaska 0, OT

Owatonna 6, Rochester Mayo 0

Park (Cottage Grove) 8, Eagan 0

Princeton 8, Mora/Milaca 0

Rogers 10, Spring Lake Park/Coon Rapids 3

Totino-Grace 2, Centennial 1, OT

White Bear Lake 5, Roseville 2

___

Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

