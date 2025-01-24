Thursday’s Scores

PREP HOCKEY=

Alexandria 6, Willmar 1

Andover 5, Osseo 0

Blake 6, Armstrong/Cooper 5

Breckenridge-Wahpeton, N.D. 4, Prairie Centre 3, OT

Cambridge-Isanti 8, Northern 2

Centennial 3, Anoka 1

Chisago Lakes 2, Pine City 1

Cretin-Derham Hall 7, Forest Lake 1

Eden Prairie 3, Minnetonka 0

Edina 9, St Michael-Albertville 0

Gentry 8, Duluth East 1

Grand Rapids 6, Brainerd 0

Hastings 10, Simley 1

Hill-Murray 9, South St. Paul 0

Holy Family Catholic 5, Duluth Marshall 4

Hopkins 6, Buffalo 5

Lakeville North 9, Chanhassen 2

Mankato East 5, Winona 1

Mankato West 11, Faribault 0

Maple Grove 4, Elk River/Zimmerman 2

Minneapolis 4, Eagan 3, OT

Minnesota River 12, Redwood Valley 1

Monticello 5, Little Falls 1

Moorhead 6, St. Cloud 0

Moose Lake Area 9, Wadena-Deer Creek 7

Mora/Milaca Co-op 6, St. Paul Johnson 2

Mound Westonka 8, St Paul Academy 6

New Prague 3, Farmington 1

Northern Lakes 4, Proctor 1

Owatonna 5, Austin 1

Park Rapids 7, Lake of the Woods 3

Princeton 7, Becker/Big Lake1

Rochester Century/John Marshall 4, Albert Lea 1

Rochester Mayo 3, Red Wing 1

Rogers 4, Totino-Grace 2

Roseau 3, Warroad 2

Roseville 6, Rochester Lourdes 2

Sauk Rapids-Rice 8, Fergus Falls 4

Southwest Christian (Chaska) 3, St. Paul Highland Park 1

Spring Lake Park/Coon Rapids 8, Irondale 2

St Louis Park 4, Bloomington Jefferson 1

Stillwater 6, Park (Cottage Grove) 2

Two Rivers 4, Tartan 1

White Bear Lake 5, Mounds View 0

Woodbury 4, East Ridge 2

Worthington 3, Windom 1

