Thursday’s Scores
PREP HOCKEY=
Alexandria 6, Willmar 1
Andover 5, Osseo 0
Blake 6, Armstrong/Cooper 5
Breckenridge-Wahpeton, N.D. 4, Prairie Centre 3, OT
Cambridge-Isanti 8, Northern 2
Centennial 3, Anoka 1
Chisago Lakes 2, Pine City 1
Cretin-Derham Hall 7, Forest Lake 1
Eden Prairie 3, Minnetonka 0
Edina 9, St Michael-Albertville 0
Gentry 8, Duluth East 1
Grand Rapids 6, Brainerd 0
Hastings 10, Simley 1
Hill-Murray 9, South St. Paul 0
Holy Family Catholic 5, Duluth Marshall 4
Hopkins 6, Buffalo 5
Lakeville North 9, Chanhassen 2
Mankato East 5, Winona 1
Mankato West 11, Faribault 0
Maple Grove 4, Elk River/Zimmerman 2
Minneapolis 4, Eagan 3, OT
Minnesota River 12, Redwood Valley 1
Monticello 5, Little Falls 1
Moorhead 6, St. Cloud 0
Moose Lake Area 9, Wadena-Deer Creek 7
Mora/Milaca Co-op 6, St. Paul Johnson 2
Mound Westonka 8, St Paul Academy 6
New Prague 3, Farmington 1
Northern Lakes 4, Proctor 1
Owatonna 5, Austin 1
Park Rapids 7, Lake of the Woods 3
Princeton 7, Becker/Big Lake1
Rochester Century/John Marshall 4, Albert Lea 1
Rochester Mayo 3, Red Wing 1
Rogers 4, Totino-Grace 2
Roseau 3, Warroad 2
Roseville 6, Rochester Lourdes 2
Sauk Rapids-Rice 8, Fergus Falls 4
Southwest Christian (Chaska) 3, St. Paul Highland Park 1
Spring Lake Park/Coon Rapids 8, Irondale 2
St Louis Park 4, Bloomington Jefferson 1
Stillwater 6, Park (Cottage Grove) 2
Two Rivers 4, Tartan 1
White Bear Lake 5, Mounds View 0
Woodbury 4, East Ridge 2
Worthington 3, Windom 1
