Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Kelliher-Northome 95, Nevis 39
Marshall 78, Sioux Falls Jefferson, S.D. 43
Proctor 54, Cromwell 42
Sauk Centre 62, Foley 33
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 61, Martin County West 34
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 81, St. Clair 67
MSHSL Sectionals=
Class AA=
Section 1=
First Round=
Winona Cotter 75, Randolph 34
Class A=
Section 3=
First Round=
Murray County Central 80, Red Rock Central 56
