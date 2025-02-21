Thursday’s Scores

The Associated Press The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Kelliher-Northome 95, Nevis 39

Marshall 78, Sioux Falls Jefferson, S.D. 43

Proctor 54, Cromwell 42

Sauk Centre 62, Foley 33

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 61, Martin County West 34

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 81, St. Clair 67

MSHSL Sectionals=

Class AA=

Section 1=

First Round=

Winona Cotter 75, Randolph 34

Class A=

Section 3=

First Round=

Murray County Central 80, Red Rock Central 56

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..