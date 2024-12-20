Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Brown Deer 64, Shorewood 60
Chesterton 79, Tenor-Veritas 75
Elkhorn Area 52, Burlington 51
Fort Atkinson 54, Monona Grove 50
Greendale 80, Pius XI Catholic 58
Greenfield 64, Whitnall 63
Kenosha Tremper 75, Kenosha Indian Trail 50
Ladysmith 68, Barron 62
Lake Country Classical Academy 66, Milwaukee Arts 42
Lake Country Lutheran 78, Heritage Christian 46
Middleton 71, Madison West 68
Milwaukee Hamilton 75, Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 26
Solon Springs 53, Washburn 45
St Augustine 106, Destiny 73
Three Lakes 64, Wakefield-Marenisco Gogebic, Mich. 44
Tomahawk 84, Mercer 34
Waterford 60, Waukesha South 53
Westosha Central 79, Badger 77, OT
Wisconsin Lutheran 90, New Berlin Eisenhower 41
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Abundant Life-St. Ambrose vs. Belleville, ppd.
Bloomer vs. McDonell Central, ppd.
Brillion vs. New Holstein, ppd.
Cameron vs. Spooner, ppd.
Chilton vs. Sheboygan Falls, ppd.
Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah vs. Ozaukee, ppd.
Fox Valley Lutheran vs. Luxemburg-Casco, ppd.
Freedom vs. Clintonville, ppd.
Gillett vs. Wausaukee, ppd.
Goodman-Pembine vs. Elcho, ppd.
Greenwood vs. Gilman, ppd.
Iowa-Grant vs. Darlington, ppd.
Jefferson vs. Lodi, ppd.
Little Chute vs. Wrightstown, ppd. to Jan 25th.
Loyal vs. Neillsville, ppd.
Manitowoc Lutheran vs. Cedar Grove-Belgium, ppd.
Milton vs. Beaver Dam, ppd.
Milwaukee Riverside University vs. Beloit Memorial, ppd.
Mishicot vs. Oostburg, ppd.
Mondovi vs. Baldwin-Woodville, ppd.
Mount Horeb vs. Sauk Prairie, ppd.
North Fond du Lac vs. Wautoma, ppd.
Portage vs. Stoughton, ppd.
Reedsburg Area vs. Edgewood, ppd.
Rio vs. Wayland, ppd.
Shoreland Lutheran vs. Eastbrook Academy, ppd.
Spencer vs. Colby, ppd.
St Lawrence vs. Dodgeland, ppd.
