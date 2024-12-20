Thursday’s Scores

The Associated Press The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Braham, Minn. 70, Grantsburg 25

Brodhead 37, Evansville 35

Carney-Nadeau, Mich. 33, Florence 30

Delavan-Darien 66, Shoreland Lutheran 49

Edgerton 75, Clinton 40

Kenosha Bradford 81, Racine Horlick 10

Kenosha Tremper 67, Kenosha Indian Trail 45

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 100, Kewaskum 19

Lake Mills 40, Marshall 36

Messmer 71, Milw. Washington 20

Oak Creek 63, Franklin 34

Phillips 59, Ladysmith 34

Pius XI Catholic 79, Greendale 37

Rock Ridge, Minn. 71, Superior 40

Superior 71, Duluth Denfeld, Minn. 40

Turner 67, Big Foot 48

Whitnall 45, Greenfield 35

Wisconsin Lutheran 47, New Berlin Eisenhower 44

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Abundant Life-St. Ambrose vs. Waterloo, ppd.

Altoona vs. Osceola, ppd.

Arcadia vs. Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, ppd.

Assumption vs. Marathon, ppd.

Barron vs. Cameron, ppd.

Berlin vs. Waupun, ppd.

Boscobel vs. Richland Center, ppd.

Cambria-Friesland vs. Randolph, ppd.

Dodgeland vs. Oakfield, ppd.

Elcho vs. Goodman-Pembine, ppd.

Faith Christian (Wausau) vs. Gresham Community, ppd.

Fennimore vs. Southwestern, ppd.

Horicon vs. Wayland, ppd.

Ithaca vs. River Valley, ppd.

Little Chute vs. Wrightstown, ppd.

Lodi vs. Belleville, ppd.

Lourdes Academy vs. Hustisford, ccd.

Manitowoc Lutheran vs. Cedar Grove-Belgium, ppd.

Medford Area vs. McDonell Central, ppd.

Mishicot vs. Oostburg, ppd.

New Glarus vs. Columbus, ppd.

Pardeeville vs. Montello, ppd.

Princeton-Green Lake vs. Fall River, ppd.

Stockbridge vs. Milwaukee South, ppd.

Thorp vs. Augusta, ppd.

Wautoma vs. Adams-Friendship, ppd.

West Bend East vs. North Fond du Lac, ppd.

Westfield vs. Wisconsin Dells, ppd.

Wisconsin Heights vs. Poynette, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..