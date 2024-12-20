Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Braham, Minn. 70, Grantsburg 25
Brodhead 37, Evansville 35
Carney-Nadeau, Mich. 33, Florence 30
Delavan-Darien 66, Shoreland Lutheran 49
Edgerton 75, Clinton 40
Kenosha Bradford 81, Racine Horlick 10
Kenosha Tremper 67, Kenosha Indian Trail 45
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 100, Kewaskum 19
Lake Mills 40, Marshall 36
Messmer 71, Milw. Washington 20
Oak Creek 63, Franklin 34
Phillips 59, Ladysmith 34
Pius XI Catholic 79, Greendale 37
Rock Ridge, Minn. 71, Superior 40
Superior 71, Duluth Denfeld, Minn. 40
Turner 67, Big Foot 48
Whitnall 45, Greenfield 35
Wisconsin Lutheran 47, New Berlin Eisenhower 44
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Abundant Life-St. Ambrose vs. Waterloo, ppd.
Altoona vs. Osceola, ppd.
Arcadia vs. Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, ppd.
Assumption vs. Marathon, ppd.
Barron vs. Cameron, ppd.
Berlin vs. Waupun, ppd.
Boscobel vs. Richland Center, ppd.
Cambria-Friesland vs. Randolph, ppd.
Dodgeland vs. Oakfield, ppd.
Elcho vs. Goodman-Pembine, ppd.
Faith Christian (Wausau) vs. Gresham Community, ppd.
Fennimore vs. Southwestern, ppd.
Horicon vs. Wayland, ppd.
Ithaca vs. River Valley, ppd.
Little Chute vs. Wrightstown, ppd.
Lodi vs. Belleville, ppd.
Lourdes Academy vs. Hustisford, ccd.
Manitowoc Lutheran vs. Cedar Grove-Belgium, ppd.
Medford Area vs. McDonell Central, ppd.
Mishicot vs. Oostburg, ppd.
New Glarus vs. Columbus, ppd.
Pardeeville vs. Montello, ppd.
Princeton-Green Lake vs. Fall River, ppd.
Stockbridge vs. Milwaukee South, ppd.
Thorp vs. Augusta, ppd.
Wautoma vs. Adams-Friendship, ppd.
West Bend East vs. North Fond du Lac, ppd.
Westfield vs. Wisconsin Dells, ppd.
Wisconsin Heights vs. Poynette, ppd.
