Thursday’s Scores

The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian 53, Monroe 49

All Saints (MI) 24, Kinde-North Huron 16

Bark River-Harris 58, Iron Mountain 50

Bath 52, Saranac 21

Battle Creek Central 60, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 33

Belleville 78, Livonia Churchill 24

Big Rapids Crossroads 41, Baldwin 38

Birmingham Seaholm 48, Ferndale 44

Brighton 49, Canton 28

Buckley 78, Benzie Central 37

Cadillac 50, Petoskey 40

Coldwater 39, Battle Creek Pennfield 21

Cooks Big Bay de Noc 65, Hannahville Indian 17

Dearborn Heights Crestwood 71, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 32

Detroit Osborn 49, Detroit Ford 3

Detroit Pershing 55, Detroit Cody 36

Escanaba 47, West Iron County 25

Factoryville Christian 45, Marcellus Howardsville Christian 27

Fowler 51, Potterville 24

Fraser 56, Grosse Pointe South 43

Fulton-Middleton 44, Vestaburg 33

Gaylord St Mary 60, Mancelona 29

Hartland 45, Salem 21

Kingston 53, Cass City 46

Lakeland (MI) 56, Holly 1

Lenawee Christian 55, Britton-Deerfield 25

Michigan Center 49, East Jackson 28

Otsego 63, Three Rivers 28

Rochester 51, Royal Oak Shrine 26

