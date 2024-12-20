Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian 53, Monroe 49
All Saints (MI) 24, Kinde-North Huron 16
Bark River-Harris 58, Iron Mountain 50
Bath 52, Saranac 21
Battle Creek Central 60, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 33
Belleville 78, Livonia Churchill 24
Big Rapids Crossroads 41, Baldwin 38
Birmingham Seaholm 48, Ferndale 44
Brighton 49, Canton 28
Buckley 78, Benzie Central 37
Cadillac 50, Petoskey 40
Coldwater 39, Battle Creek Pennfield 21
Cooks Big Bay de Noc 65, Hannahville Indian 17
Dearborn Heights Crestwood 71, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 32
Detroit Osborn 49, Detroit Ford 3
Detroit Pershing 55, Detroit Cody 36
Escanaba 47, West Iron County 25
Factoryville Christian 45, Marcellus Howardsville Christian 27
Fowler 51, Potterville 24
Fraser 56, Grosse Pointe South 43
Fulton-Middleton 44, Vestaburg 33
Gaylord St Mary 60, Mancelona 29
Hartland 45, Salem 21
Kingston 53, Cass City 46
Lakeland (MI) 56, Holly 1
Lenawee Christian 55, Britton-Deerfield 25
Michigan Center 49, East Jackson 28
Otsego 63, Three Rivers 28
Rochester 51, Royal Oak Shrine 26
