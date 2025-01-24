Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Berlin 47, Tri-County 21
Cameron 62, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 19
Clear Lake 56, Northwood 27
Cudahy 57, University School of Milwaukee 31
Drummond 41, Hurley 29
Edgerton 61, Jefferson 32
Fall Creek 67, Stanley-Boyd 26
HAPA def. Eastbrook Academy, forfeit
Janesville Craig 75, Madison East 66
Kiel 58, Roncalli 34
Mauston 78, Wautoma 14
Niagara 67, St Thomas Aquinas 14
Northwestern 69, St. Croix Falls 42
Pittsville 63, Rosholt 19
Randolph 63, Rio 17
Sevastopol 77, Sturgeon Bay 39
Sheboygan Falls 94, New Holstein 34
Solon Springs 92, Bayfield 28
West Salem 68, Menomonie 38
Westfield 70, Adams-Friendship 28
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Hustisford vs. Oakfield, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..