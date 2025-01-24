Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Berlin 47, Tri-County 21

Cameron 62, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 19

Clear Lake 56, Northwood 27

Cudahy 57, University School of Milwaukee 31

Drummond 41, Hurley 29

Edgerton 61, Jefferson 32

Fall Creek 67, Stanley-Boyd 26

HAPA def. Eastbrook Academy, forfeit

Janesville Craig 75, Madison East 66

Kiel 58, Roncalli 34

Mauston 78, Wautoma 14

Niagara 67, St Thomas Aquinas 14

Northwestern 69, St. Croix Falls 42

Pittsville 63, Rosholt 19

Randolph 63, Rio 17

Sevastopol 77, Sturgeon Bay 39

Sheboygan Falls 94, New Holstein 34

Solon Springs 92, Bayfield 28

West Salem 68, Menomonie 38

Westfield 70, Adams-Friendship 28

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Hustisford vs. Oakfield, ccd.

