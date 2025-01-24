Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

AGWSR, Ackley 48, East Marshall, LeGrand 27

Algona 59, Pocahontas 56

BCLUW, Conrad 60, Meskwaki Settlement School 42

Essex 38, Hamburg 18

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 59, South Hardin 33

Harris-Lake Park 51, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 40

IKM-Manning 40, Coon Rapids-Bayard 28

MVAOCOU 59, East Sac County 34

North Butler, Greene 45, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 36

Sigourney 64, WACO, Wayland 42

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 51, Sumner-Fredericksburg 46

Western Christian 45, GTRA 37

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Colo-NESCO vs. Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls, ccd.

West Harrison, Mondamin vs. Whiting, ccd.

