Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
AGWSR, Ackley 48, East Marshall, LeGrand 27
Algona 59, Pocahontas 56
BCLUW, Conrad 60, Meskwaki Settlement School 42
Essex 38, Hamburg 18
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 59, South Hardin 33
Harris-Lake Park 51, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 40
IKM-Manning 40, Coon Rapids-Bayard 28
MVAOCOU 59, East Sac County 34
North Butler, Greene 45, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 36
Sigourney 64, WACO, Wayland 42
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 51, Sumner-Fredericksburg 46
Western Christian 45, GTRA 37
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Colo-NESCO vs. Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls, ccd.
West Harrison, Mondamin vs. Whiting, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..