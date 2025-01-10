Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

AGWSR, Ackley 53, North Tama, Traer 21

Anamosa 67, Wilton 45

Ankeny Christian Academy 48, Baxter 35

Bishop Garrigan 73, Eagle Grove 17

Camanche 50, Prince of Peace Catholic, Clinton 21

Emmetsburg 59, Okoboji, Milford 33

Highland, Riverside 38, English Valleys, North English 37

Jesup 53, Grundy Center 47, OT

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 64, Red Oak 13

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 52, Central Elkader 15

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 59, Alburnett 34

PCM 59, Montezuma 44

Pleasantville 42, Colfax-Mingo 26

Riverside, Oakland 50, Griswold 9

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 71, West Monona 31

Tri-Center, Neola 41, Glidden-Ralston 17

WACO, Wayland 51, Iowa Valley, Marengo 35

Waverly-Shell Rock 50, Clear Lake 29

West Branch 55, Notre Dame, Burlington 23

Western Christian 49, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union 34

