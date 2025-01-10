Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
AGWSR, Ackley 53, North Tama, Traer 21
Anamosa 67, Wilton 45
Ankeny Christian Academy 48, Baxter 35
Bishop Garrigan 73, Eagle Grove 17
Camanche 50, Prince of Peace Catholic, Clinton 21
Emmetsburg 59, Okoboji, Milford 33
Highland, Riverside 38, English Valleys, North English 37
Jesup 53, Grundy Center 47, OT
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 64, Red Oak 13
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 52, Central Elkader 15
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 59, Alburnett 34
PCM 59, Montezuma 44
Pleasantville 42, Colfax-Mingo 26
Riverside, Oakland 50, Griswold 9
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 71, West Monona 31
Tri-Center, Neola 41, Glidden-Ralston 17
WACO, Wayland 51, Iowa Valley, Marengo 35
Waverly-Shell Rock 50, Clear Lake 29
West Branch 55, Notre Dame, Burlington 23
Western Christian 49, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union 34
