Thursday’s Scores

PREP HOCKEY=

Alexandria 2, Sartell/Sauk Rapids 1

Apple Valley 4, Hastings 2

Blaine 4, Rogers 1

Breck 2, Blake 1, OT

Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 2, Northern Lakes 1

Detroit Lakes 3, International Falls 0

Hibbing/Chisholm 4, Fort Frances, Ontario 2

Holy Family Catholic 4, Mound Westonka 0

Hopkins/Park 6, Armstrong/Cooper 5

Lakeville North 5, Prior Lake 4

Lakeville South 4, Farmington 1

Mankato East 5, Rochester Mayo 2

Minneapolis 2, New Prague 1

New Ulm 5, Worthington 0

Owatonna 4, Mankato West 1

River Lakes 4, Minnesota River 0

Rochester Century/John Marshall 12, Red Wing 0

Roseau 2, Moorhead 1, OT

Rosemount 4, Eagan 1

Shakopee 6, Eastview 3

St. Cloud 1, Buffalo 0

White Bear Lake 4, Forest Lake 2

Winona 2, Black River Falls, Wis. 0

Woodbury 5, Roseville-Mahtomedi 0

___

