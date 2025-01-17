Thursday’s Scores
PREP HOCKEY=
Alexandria 2, Sartell/Sauk Rapids 1
Apple Valley 4, Hastings 2
Blaine 4, Rogers 1
Breck 2, Blake 1, OT
Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 2, Northern Lakes 1
Detroit Lakes 3, International Falls 0
Hibbing/Chisholm 4, Fort Frances, Ontario 2
Holy Family Catholic 4, Mound Westonka 0
Hopkins/Park 6, Armstrong/Cooper 5
Lakeville North 5, Prior Lake 4
Lakeville South 4, Farmington 1
Mankato East 5, Rochester Mayo 2
Minneapolis 2, New Prague 1
New Ulm 5, Worthington 0
Owatonna 4, Mankato West 1
River Lakes 4, Minnesota River 0
Rochester Century/John Marshall 12, Red Wing 0
Roseau 2, Moorhead 1, OT
Rosemount 4, Eagan 1
Shakopee 6, Eastview 3
St. Cloud 1, Buffalo 0
White Bear Lake 4, Forest Lake 2
Winona 2, Black River Falls, Wis. 0
Woodbury 5, Roseville-Mahtomedi 0
___
Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..