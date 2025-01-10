Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP HOCKEY=
Alexandria 4, Brainerd 1
Andover 5, Eden Prairie 1
Centennial/Spring Lake Park 5, Blake 1
Duluth 2, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 0
Edina 6, Stillwater 0
Fairmont 8, Worthington 0
Farmington 4, Apple Valley 3
Hayward, Wis. 2, Northern Tier 1, OT
Hill-Murray 4, Cretin-Derham Hall 1
Hopkins/Park 11, New Prague 1
Hudson, Wis. 4, Red Wing 0
Lakeville North 2, Eastview 1
Lakeville South 2, Prior Lake 1, OT
Mankato East 0, Owatonna 0, OT
Moorhead 3, Bemidji 0
New Ulm 3, Delano/Rockford 2
Northern Lakes 8, Morris/Benson Area 1
Rochester Mayo 3, Rochester Century/John Marshall 0
Rosemount 4, Shakopee 3
Sartell/Sauk Rapids 1, River Lakes 0, OT
South St. Paul 4, Minneapolis 2
Superior, Wis. 7, Rock Ridge 6, OT
Warroad 3, Crookston 1
