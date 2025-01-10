Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP HOCKEY=

Alexandria 4, Brainerd 1

Andover 5, Eden Prairie 1

Centennial/Spring Lake Park 5, Blake 1

Duluth 2, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 0

Edina 6, Stillwater 0

Fairmont 8, Worthington 0

Farmington 4, Apple Valley 3

Hayward, Wis. 2, Northern Tier 1, OT

Hill-Murray 4, Cretin-Derham Hall 1

Hopkins/Park 11, New Prague 1

Hudson, Wis. 4, Red Wing 0

Lakeville North 2, Eastview 1

Lakeville South 2, Prior Lake 1, OT

Mankato East 0, Owatonna 0, OT

Moorhead 3, Bemidji 0

New Ulm 3, Delano/Rockford 2

Northern Lakes 8, Morris/Benson Area 1

Rochester Mayo 3, Rochester Century/John Marshall 0

Rosemount 4, Shakopee 3

Sartell/Sauk Rapids 1, River Lakes 0, OT

South St. Paul 4, Minneapolis 2

Superior, Wis. 7, Rock Ridge 6, OT

Warroad 3, Crookston 1

