Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alexandria 90, Fergus Falls 46
Anoka 66, Spring Lake Park 56
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 65, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 38
BOLD 54, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 47
Blackduck 80, Lake of the Woods 53
Caledonia 75, Dover-Eyota 28
Cherry 92, Littlefork-Big Falls 64
Clearbrook-Gonvick 84, Roseau 77
Duluth Denfeld 74, Duluth Marshall 67
Eden Valley-Watkins 66, Maple Lake 51
Elk River 93, Coon Rapids 87
Fillmore Central 60, Wabasha-Kellogg 52
Fosston 71, Bagley 42
Goodhue 88, Bethlehem Academy 55
Holdingford 80, Royalton 50
Jordan 81, Randolph 63
Kimball 74, Paynesville 69
Lake City 50, Rochester Lourdes 44
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 71, Tri-City United 34
Lanesboro 44, Spring Grove 38
Le Roy-Ostrander 48, Mabel-Canton 44
Liberty Classical 84, Community of Peace 51
Mahtomedi 50, St. Thomas Academy 38
Maple Grove 74, Champlin Park 63
Montevideo 70, Benson 36
Owatonna 93, Albert Lea 43
Pelican Rapids 61, Thief River Falls 56
Pequot Lakes 82, Pine River-Backus 46
Rogers 59, Robbinsdale Armstrong 56
Rushford-Peterson 74, Kingsland 52
Sauk Centre 45, Melrose 41
Sauk Rapids-Rice 72, Sartell-St. Stephen 50
Schaeffer Academy 76, Grand Meadow 56
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 85, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 29
Southwest Minnesota Christian 88, Mountain Lake Area 64
Springfield 73, Sleepy Eye 52
St. Peter 69, Kasson-Mantorville 60
Stewartville 67, Mankato West 45
Swanville 64, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 46
Totino-Grace 92, Andover 57
Underwood 67, Battle Lake 27
Upsala 78, St John’s 35
West Central 72, Minnewaska 55
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 65, Lewiston-Altura 52
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..