Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alexandria 90, Fergus Falls 46

Anoka 66, Spring Lake Park 56

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 65, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 38

BOLD 54, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 47

Blackduck 80, Lake of the Woods 53

Caledonia 75, Dover-Eyota 28

Cherry 92, Littlefork-Big Falls 64

Clearbrook-Gonvick 84, Roseau 77

Duluth Denfeld 74, Duluth Marshall 67

Eden Valley-Watkins 66, Maple Lake 51

Elk River 93, Coon Rapids 87

Fillmore Central 60, Wabasha-Kellogg 52

Fosston 71, Bagley 42

Goodhue 88, Bethlehem Academy 55

Holdingford 80, Royalton 50

Jordan 81, Randolph 63

Kimball 74, Paynesville 69

Lake City 50, Rochester Lourdes 44

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 71, Tri-City United 34

Lanesboro 44, Spring Grove 38

Le Roy-Ostrander 48, Mabel-Canton 44

Liberty Classical 84, Community of Peace 51

Mahtomedi 50, St. Thomas Academy 38

Maple Grove 74, Champlin Park 63

Montevideo 70, Benson 36

Owatonna 93, Albert Lea 43

Pelican Rapids 61, Thief River Falls 56

Pequot Lakes 82, Pine River-Backus 46

Rogers 59, Robbinsdale Armstrong 56

Rushford-Peterson 74, Kingsland 52

Sauk Centre 45, Melrose 41

Sauk Rapids-Rice 72, Sartell-St. Stephen 50

Schaeffer Academy 76, Grand Meadow 56

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 85, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 29

Southwest Minnesota Christian 88, Mountain Lake Area 64

Springfield 73, Sleepy Eye 52

St. Peter 69, Kasson-Mantorville 60

Stewartville 67, Mankato West 45

Swanville 64, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 46

Totino-Grace 92, Andover 57

Underwood 67, Battle Lake 27

Upsala 78, St John’s 35

West Central 72, Minnewaska 55

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 65, Lewiston-Altura 52

