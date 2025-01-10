Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

AGWSR, Ackley 48, BCLUW, Conrad 34

Alburnett 55, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 44

Anamosa 81, Wilton 58

Baxter 63, Ankeny Christian Academy 61

Bishop Garrigan 72, Eagle Grove 62

Cascade,Western Dubuque 59, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 44

Clear Lake 55, Waverly-Shell Rock 44

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 64, Union Community, LaPorte City 56

Earlham 69, Woodward Academy 50

Emmetsburg 47, Okoboji, Milford 41

English Valleys, North English 61, Highland, Riverside 60

Grundy Center 73, Jesup 48

Humboldt 93, Newell-Fonda 87

I-35 52, West Central Valley, Stuart 41

Keokuk 64, Kirksville, Mo. 38

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 93, Red Oak 34

Lisbon 62, Durant-Bennett 38

MOC-Floyd Valley 78, Le Mars 58

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 58, Central Elkader 50

Montezuma 67, PCM 55

Murray 49, East Union, Afton 39

North Iowa, Buffalo Center 69, GTRA 64

North Linn, Troy Mills 60, WACO, Wayland 40

Novinger, Mo. 63, Moulton-Udell 29

Paton-Churdan 61, West Bend-Mallard 51

Pleasantville 74, Colfax-Mingo 42

Riverside, Oakland 71, Griswold 29

Shenandoah 70, Fremont Mills, Tabor 30

Southwest Valley 66, CAM, Anita 56

Spirit Lake 73, Spencer 52

St. Mary’s High School, Remsen 58, Kingsley-Pierson 26

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 69, Riceville 64

Unity Christian, Ill. 52, Morning Star 50

West Liberty 74, North Cedar, Stanwood 36

Western Christian 88, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union 75

Whiting 62, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 54

Woodbury Central, Moville 58, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 48

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Beckman Dyersville vs. Alburnett, ccd.

