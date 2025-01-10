Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
AGWSR, Ackley 48, BCLUW, Conrad 34
Alburnett 55, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 44
Anamosa 81, Wilton 58
Baxter 63, Ankeny Christian Academy 61
Bishop Garrigan 72, Eagle Grove 62
Cascade,Western Dubuque 59, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 44
Clear Lake 55, Waverly-Shell Rock 44
Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 64, Union Community, LaPorte City 56
Earlham 69, Woodward Academy 50
Emmetsburg 47, Okoboji, Milford 41
English Valleys, North English 61, Highland, Riverside 60
Grundy Center 73, Jesup 48
Humboldt 93, Newell-Fonda 87
I-35 52, West Central Valley, Stuart 41
Keokuk 64, Kirksville, Mo. 38
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 93, Red Oak 34
Lisbon 62, Durant-Bennett 38
MOC-Floyd Valley 78, Le Mars 58
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 58, Central Elkader 50
Montezuma 67, PCM 55
Murray 49, East Union, Afton 39
North Iowa, Buffalo Center 69, GTRA 64
North Linn, Troy Mills 60, WACO, Wayland 40
Novinger, Mo. 63, Moulton-Udell 29
Paton-Churdan 61, West Bend-Mallard 51
Pleasantville 74, Colfax-Mingo 42
Riverside, Oakland 71, Griswold 29
Shenandoah 70, Fremont Mills, Tabor 30
Southwest Valley 66, CAM, Anita 56
Spirit Lake 73, Spencer 52
St. Mary’s High School, Remsen 58, Kingsley-Pierson 26
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 69, Riceville 64
Unity Christian, Ill. 52, Morning Star 50
West Liberty 74, North Cedar, Stanwood 36
Western Christian 88, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union 75
Whiting 62, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 54
Woodbury Central, Moville 58, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 48
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Beckman Dyersville vs. Alburnett, ccd.
