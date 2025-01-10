Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 68, Magna Vista 65
Alexandria City 44, Wakefield 24
Bassett 42, Tunstall 38
Bruton 60, Jamestown 42
Carlisle 62, North Cross 38
Christiansburg 58, Cave Spring 49
Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 63, Evergreen Christian 46
Frank Cox 41, Atlantic Shores Christian 26
George Wythe 57, Grayson County 34
Grafton 49, Warhill 30
Hampton 79, Warwick 36
Heritage 62, Gloucester 36
Hickory 68, Greenbrier Christian 22
Hidden Valley 53, Glenvar 21
Holston 35, Patrick Henry 25
Holton Arms, Md. 39, Madeira School 33
Honaker 50, Lebanon 16
J.I. Burton 75, Thomas Walker 35
James River 55, Floyd County 48
Lloyd Bird 67, James River 33
Manchester 72, Clover Hill 11
Menchville 83, Phoebus 18
Mountain Mission 84, Hurley 50
Nansemond River 79, Hopewell 57
Nansemond-Suffolk 48, Portsmouth Christian 32
Narrows 59, Eastern Montgomery 27
Norfolk Academy 39, Christchurch 20
Oscar Smith 37, Churchland 27
Poquoson 51, Lafayette 47
Ridgeview 58, Union 37
SPIRIT Home School 32, West End Christian 15
StoneBridge School 42, Walsingham Academy 15
Tabb 66, York 36
West Point 53, Middlesex 24
William Fleming 79, William Byrd 20
Woodside 53, Kecoughtan 15
