Thursday’s Scores

The Associated Press The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 68, Magna Vista 65

Alexandria City 44, Wakefield 24

Bassett 42, Tunstall 38

Bruton 60, Jamestown 42

Carlisle 62, North Cross 38

Christiansburg 58, Cave Spring 49

Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 63, Evergreen Christian 46

Frank Cox 41, Atlantic Shores Christian 26

George Wythe 57, Grayson County 34

Grafton 49, Warhill 30

Hampton 79, Warwick 36

Heritage 62, Gloucester 36

Hickory 68, Greenbrier Christian 22

Hidden Valley 53, Glenvar 21

Holston 35, Patrick Henry 25

Holton Arms, Md. 39, Madeira School 33

Honaker 50, Lebanon 16

J.I. Burton 75, Thomas Walker 35

James River 55, Floyd County 48

Lloyd Bird 67, James River 33

Manchester 72, Clover Hill 11

Menchville 83, Phoebus 18

Mountain Mission 84, Hurley 50

Nansemond River 79, Hopewell 57

Nansemond-Suffolk 48, Portsmouth Christian 32

Narrows 59, Eastern Montgomery 27

Norfolk Academy 39, Christchurch 20

Oscar Smith 37, Churchland 27

Poquoson 51, Lafayette 47

Ridgeview 58, Union 37

SPIRIT Home School 32, West End Christian 15

StoneBridge School 42, Walsingham Academy 15

Tabb 66, York 36

West Point 53, Middlesex 24

William Fleming 79, William Byrd 20

Woodside 53, Kecoughtan 15

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..