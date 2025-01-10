Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blue Ridge School 65, Miller School 41
Chilhowie 49, Northwood 34
Episcopal 99, Mercersburg Academy, Pa. 66
Evergreen Christian 62, New Hope Christian, N.C. 60
Faith Christian-Roanoke 50, Kings Christian, Md. 14
Flint Hill 61, Maret, D.C. 49
George Wythe 76, Grayson County 39
Glenvar 55, Hidden Valley 51
Hampton 65, Warwick 37
Heritage 88, Gloucester 83
Hickory 65, Greenbrier Christian 24
Lebanon 82, Honaker 17
Mountain Mission 69, Shelby Valley, Ky. 60
New Covenant 57, Fishburne Military 43
Norfolk Academy 62, Christchurch 41
North Cross 93, Carlisle 51
Oak Ridge Military, N.C. 68, Hargrave Military 66
Patrick Henry 53, Holston 46
Patrick Henry 71, Holston 53
Phoebus 46, Menchville 40
Portsmouth Christian 70, Nansemond-Suffolk 61
Potomac School 71, Saint James, Md. 44
Radford 58, Patrick County 47
Roanoke Catholic 83, Southwest Virginia Home School 38
Springdale Prep, Md. 76, Harrisonburg HomeSchool 48
Tunstall 76, Bassett 59
Union 70, Ridgeview 52
Virginia Academy 67, Riverdale Baptist, Md. 60
Westover Christian 62, Christian Heritage Academy 27
Woodside 83, Kecoughtan 55
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
