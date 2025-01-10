Thursday’s Scores

The Associated Press The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blue Ridge School 65, Miller School 41

Chilhowie 49, Northwood 34

Episcopal 99, Mercersburg Academy, Pa. 66

Evergreen Christian 62, New Hope Christian, N.C. 60

Faith Christian-Roanoke 50, Kings Christian, Md. 14

Flint Hill 61, Maret, D.C. 49

George Wythe 76, Grayson County 39

Glenvar 55, Hidden Valley 51

Hampton 65, Warwick 37

Heritage 88, Gloucester 83

Hickory 65, Greenbrier Christian 24

Lebanon 82, Honaker 17

Mountain Mission 69, Shelby Valley, Ky. 60

New Covenant 57, Fishburne Military 43

Norfolk Academy 62, Christchurch 41

North Cross 93, Carlisle 51

Oak Ridge Military, N.C. 68, Hargrave Military 66

Patrick Henry 53, Holston 46

Patrick Henry 71, Holston 53

Phoebus 46, Menchville 40

Portsmouth Christian 70, Nansemond-Suffolk 61

Potomac School 71, Saint James, Md. 44

Radford 58, Patrick County 47

Roanoke Catholic 83, Southwest Virginia Home School 38

Springdale Prep, Md. 76, Harrisonburg HomeSchool 48

Tunstall 76, Bassett 59

Union 70, Ridgeview 52

Virginia Academy 67, Riverdale Baptist, Md. 60

Westover Christian 62, Christian Heritage Academy 27

Woodside 83, Kecoughtan 55

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..