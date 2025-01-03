Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alleghany County, N.C. 39, Grayson County 33
Central – Wise 58, Abingdon 45
Clover Hill 60, Prince George 42
Fort Chiswell 64, Auburn 57
Gretna 69, Brookville 47
Hidden Valley 61, Pulaski County 60
Lee High 75, Rye Cove 44
Marion 52, Rural Retreat 42
Mathews 58, Middlesex 55
North Cross 76, Parry McCluer High School 48
Spotswood 84, East Rockingham 46
Strasburg 70, Warren County 55
Perkins County Tournament=
J.R. Tucker 64, Patrick Henry 39
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..