Thursday’s Scores
PREP HOCKEY=
Albert Lea 9, Faribault 0
Alexandria 4, St. Cloud 1
Blaine 7, Lakeville North 3
Brainerd 8, Willmar 1
Breck 7, St Paul Academy 0
Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 6, Superior, Wis. 1
Cretin-Derham Hall 4, East Ridge 3, OT
Duluth Marshall 5, North Shore Storm 1
Edina 5, Holy Family Catholic 1
Fargo Davies, N.D. 1, Detroit Lakes 0
Grand Rapids 5, Duluth East 2
Holy Angels 5, Eastview 1
Lakeville South 6, New Prague 3
Moorhead 9, Buffalo 2
Moose Lake Area 1, Greenway 0
Orono 8, Providence Academy 1
Prior Lake 4, Chanhassen 3, OT
Rochester Century/John Marshall 8, Owatonna 2
Rock Ridge 1, Hermantown 0
Sauk Rapids-Rice 5, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 4
Spring Lake Park/Coon Rapids 3, Waconia 0
Tartan 2, Simley 0
Two Rivers 4, Eagan 2
Windom 5, Fairmont 4, OT
___
Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..