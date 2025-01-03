Thursday’s Scores

PREP HOCKEY=

Albert Lea 9, Faribault 0

Alexandria 4, St. Cloud 1

Blaine 7, Lakeville North 3

Brainerd 8, Willmar 1

Breck 7, St Paul Academy 0

Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 6, Superior, Wis. 1

Cretin-Derham Hall 4, East Ridge 3, OT

Duluth Marshall 5, North Shore Storm 1

Edina 5, Holy Family Catholic 1

Fargo Davies, N.D. 1, Detroit Lakes 0

Grand Rapids 5, Duluth East 2

Holy Angels 5, Eastview 1

Lakeville South 6, New Prague 3

Moorhead 9, Buffalo 2

Moose Lake Area 1, Greenway 0

Orono 8, Providence Academy 1

Prior Lake 4, Chanhassen 3, OT

Rochester Century/John Marshall 8, Owatonna 2

Rock Ridge 1, Hermantown 0

Sauk Rapids-Rice 5, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 4

Spring Lake Park/Coon Rapids 3, Waconia 0

Tartan 2, Simley 0

Two Rivers 4, Eagan 2

Windom 5, Fairmont 4, OT

