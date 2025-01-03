Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cromwell 86, Silver Bay 9

Eastview 68, Burnsville 23

Faribault 69, Winona 45

Glencoe-Silver Lake 80, Hutchinson 59

Heron Lake-Okabena-Fulda 64, Red Rock Central 31

Houston 50, MFL-Mar-Mac, Iowa 36

MACCRAY 76, BOLD 66

Mesabi East 98, Littlefork-Big Falls 23

Mound Westonka 57, Minneapolis Washburn 49

New London-Spicer 83, Litchfield 45

Owatonna 71, Mankato East 44

Rothsay 57, Tri-State, N.D. 41

Royalton 54, Albany 30

Sartell-St. Stephen 67, Sauk Rapids-Rice 17

Southland 48, Blooming Prairie 35

St. Croix Lutheran 66, Maranatha 49

United Christian 46, Eagle Ridge 24

Upsala 63, Hinckley-Finlayson 25

Wayzata 60, East Ridge 50

Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 57, Ortonville 13

