Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cromwell 86, Silver Bay 9
Eastview 68, Burnsville 23
Faribault 69, Winona 45
Glencoe-Silver Lake 80, Hutchinson 59
Heron Lake-Okabena-Fulda 64, Red Rock Central 31
Houston 50, MFL-Mar-Mac, Iowa 36
MACCRAY 76, BOLD 66
Mesabi East 98, Littlefork-Big Falls 23
Mound Westonka 57, Minneapolis Washburn 49
New London-Spicer 83, Litchfield 45
Owatonna 71, Mankato East 44
Rothsay 57, Tri-State, N.D. 41
Royalton 54, Albany 30
Sartell-St. Stephen 67, Sauk Rapids-Rice 17
Southland 48, Blooming Prairie 35
St. Croix Lutheran 66, Maranatha 49
United Christian 46, Eagle Ridge 24
Upsala 63, Hinckley-Finlayson 25
Wayzata 60, East Ridge 50
Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 57, Ortonville 13
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..