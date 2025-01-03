Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Iowa City West 91, Cedar Rapids, Washington 55
Lake Mills 71, St Ansgar 29
Newton 46, Oskaloosa 34
Southeast Polk 64, Indianola 56
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 62, Clarksville 47
West Delaware, Manchester 58, Beckman Dyersville 20
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi vs. Cedar Valley Christian, ppd.
___
