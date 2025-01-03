Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Iowa City West 91, Cedar Rapids, Washington 55

Lake Mills 71, St Ansgar 29

Newton 46, Oskaloosa 34

Southeast Polk 64, Indianola 56

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 62, Clarksville 47

West Delaware, Manchester 58, Beckman Dyersville 20

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi vs. Cedar Valley Christian, ppd.

