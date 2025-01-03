Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Byron 90, Kasson-Mantorville 45
Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 64, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 46
Champlin Park 86, Anoka 85
Eastview 63, Burnsville 49
GHEC 68, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 45
Glencoe-Silver Lake 86, Hutchinson 55
Hayfield 77, Fillmore Central 69
Hillcrest Lutheran 59, Ashby 50
Madelia 93, Heron Lake-Okabena-Fulda 30
Montevideo 80, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 42
New Life 82, LILA 47
Red Lake County Central 69, Northern 48
Springfield 94, Red Rock Central 49
St Michael-Albertville 79, Becker 50
St. Peter 72, Worthington 52
Stewartville 79, Rochester Lourdes 39
Underwood 64, Rothsay 60
