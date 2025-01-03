Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Byron 90, Kasson-Mantorville 45

Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 64, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 46

Champlin Park 86, Anoka 85

Eastview 63, Burnsville 49

GHEC 68, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 45

Glencoe-Silver Lake 86, Hutchinson 55

Hayfield 77, Fillmore Central 69

Hillcrest Lutheran 59, Ashby 50

Madelia 93, Heron Lake-Okabena-Fulda 30

Montevideo 80, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 42

New Life 82, LILA 47

Red Lake County Central 69, Northern 48

Springfield 94, Red Rock Central 49

St Michael-Albertville 79, Becker 50

St. Peter 72, Worthington 52

Stewartville 79, Rochester Lourdes 39

Underwood 64, Rothsay 60

