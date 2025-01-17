Thursday’s Scores

The Associated Press The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada-Borup-West 77, Fertile-Beltrami 70

Apple Valley 74, Lakeville South 62

Avail Academy 81, Hmong Academy 42

BGMR 63, Clearbrook-Gonvick 52

Barnesville 72, Hawley 55

Benilde-St Margaret’s 80, Chanhassen 63

Benson 81, Swanville 54

Bethlehem Academy 54, Medford 41

Blackduck 49, Laporte 40

Blooming Prairie 76, Lyle-Pacelli 61

Caledonia 97, Lewiston-Altura 72

Cannon Falls 98, Lake City 88

Cleveland 76, Nicollet 63

Crosby-Ironton 79, Ogilvie 26

DeLaSalle 86, Bloomington Kennedy 44

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 45, Breckenridge 35

East Central 62, Aitkin 46

East Grand Forks 78, Fosston 36

Eden Valley-Watkins 49, New London-Spicer 39

Faribault 77, Owatonna 50

Farmington 76, Eastview 33

Fillmore Central 80, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 71

GHEC 54, Martin County West 52

Goodhue 75, Schaeffer Academy 48

Greenway 80, Hill City 42

Henning 75, Verndale 59

Hiawatha 71, Spectrum 67

Hibbing 58, Grand Rapids 53

Holy Family Catholic 75, Mound Westonka 69

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 59, Rockford 52

Jackson County Central 70, Blue Earth Area 52

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 71, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 42

Kittson Central 73, Win-E-Mac 54

Lake of the Woods 75, Rainy River, Ontario 33

LeSueur-Henderson 63, St. Clair 47

Legacy Christian 87, PACT 46

Mabel-Canton 61, Grand Meadow 28

Mankato Loyola 67, Madelia 65

Marshall 84, New Ulm 43

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 82, Sibley East 65

Monticello 98, North Branch 29

Mora 81, Hinckley-Finlayson 24

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 80, Paynesville 42

Mountain Iron-Buhl 69, Ely 59

Nevis 78, Red Lake 35

New Ulm Cathedral 60, Sleepy Eye 55

New York Mills 79, Bertha-Hewitt 75

Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal 65, Climax-Fisher 43

North St Paul 78, Minneapolis South 47

Osakis 60, Melrose 44

Park Christian 77, Battle Lake 40

Pequot Lakes 51, Perham 42

Pillager 73, Sebeka 45

Pine City 73, Mille Lacs 65

Pine Island 71, Rochester Lourdes 63

Pine River-Backus 70, Cass Lake-Bena 69

Pipestone 69, Minneota 42

Princeton 88, Milaca 64

Prior Lake 58, Eagan 52

Red Lake County Central 81, Crookston 44

Rochester Mayo 71, Winona 49

Rushford-Peterson 84, Dover-Eyota 55

Sauk Rapids-Rice 87, Elk River 63

Shakopee 82, Burnsville 53

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 61, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 24

Southland 66, Kenyon-Wanamingo 46

St. Charles 78, La Crescent 64

St. Croix Lutheran 82, St. Croix Prep 43

St. Francis 83, Chisago Lakes 57

St. James Area 80, Redwood Valley 59

St. Paul Como Park 84, St. Paul Johnson 74

St. Paul Humboldt 81, Washington Tech 39

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 81, Red Rock Central 37

Wabasso 101, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 26

Waconia 69, St Louis Park 66

Wadena-Deer Creek 78, Menahga 32

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 119, Kelliher-Northome 84

Warroad 93, Stephen-Argyle 87

Watertown-Mayer 71, Glencoe-Silver Lake 66

Zimmerman 90, Cambridge-Isanti 65

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..