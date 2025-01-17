Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada-Borup-West 77, Fertile-Beltrami 70
Apple Valley 74, Lakeville South 62
Avail Academy 81, Hmong Academy 42
BGMR 63, Clearbrook-Gonvick 52
Barnesville 72, Hawley 55
Benilde-St Margaret’s 80, Chanhassen 63
Benson 81, Swanville 54
Bethlehem Academy 54, Medford 41
Blackduck 49, Laporte 40
Blooming Prairie 76, Lyle-Pacelli 61
Caledonia 97, Lewiston-Altura 72
Cannon Falls 98, Lake City 88
Cleveland 76, Nicollet 63
Crosby-Ironton 79, Ogilvie 26
DeLaSalle 86, Bloomington Kennedy 44
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 45, Breckenridge 35
East Central 62, Aitkin 46
East Grand Forks 78, Fosston 36
Eden Valley-Watkins 49, New London-Spicer 39
Faribault 77, Owatonna 50
Farmington 76, Eastview 33
Fillmore Central 80, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 71
GHEC 54, Martin County West 52
Goodhue 75, Schaeffer Academy 48
Greenway 80, Hill City 42
Henning 75, Verndale 59
Hiawatha 71, Spectrum 67
Hibbing 58, Grand Rapids 53
Holy Family Catholic 75, Mound Westonka 69
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 59, Rockford 52
Jackson County Central 70, Blue Earth Area 52
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 71, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 42
Kittson Central 73, Win-E-Mac 54
Lake of the Woods 75, Rainy River, Ontario 33
LeSueur-Henderson 63, St. Clair 47
Legacy Christian 87, PACT 46
Mabel-Canton 61, Grand Meadow 28
Mankato Loyola 67, Madelia 65
Marshall 84, New Ulm 43
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 82, Sibley East 65
Monticello 98, North Branch 29
Mora 81, Hinckley-Finlayson 24
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 80, Paynesville 42
Mountain Iron-Buhl 69, Ely 59
Nevis 78, Red Lake 35
New Ulm Cathedral 60, Sleepy Eye 55
New York Mills 79, Bertha-Hewitt 75
Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal 65, Climax-Fisher 43
North St Paul 78, Minneapolis South 47
Osakis 60, Melrose 44
Park Christian 77, Battle Lake 40
Pequot Lakes 51, Perham 42
Pillager 73, Sebeka 45
Pine City 73, Mille Lacs 65
Pine Island 71, Rochester Lourdes 63
Pine River-Backus 70, Cass Lake-Bena 69
Pipestone 69, Minneota 42
Princeton 88, Milaca 64
Prior Lake 58, Eagan 52
Red Lake County Central 81, Crookston 44
Rochester Mayo 71, Winona 49
Rushford-Peterson 84, Dover-Eyota 55
Sauk Rapids-Rice 87, Elk River 63
Shakopee 82, Burnsville 53
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 61, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 24
Southland 66, Kenyon-Wanamingo 46
St. Charles 78, La Crescent 64
St. Croix Lutheran 82, St. Croix Prep 43
St. Francis 83, Chisago Lakes 57
St. James Area 80, Redwood Valley 59
St. Paul Como Park 84, St. Paul Johnson 74
St. Paul Humboldt 81, Washington Tech 39
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 81, Red Rock Central 37
Wabasso 101, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 26
Waconia 69, St Louis Park 66
Wadena-Deer Creek 78, Menahga 32
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 119, Kelliher-Northome 84
Warroad 93, Stephen-Argyle 87
Watertown-Mayer 71, Glencoe-Silver Lake 66
Zimmerman 90, Cambridge-Isanti 65
