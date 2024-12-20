Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Central – Wise 65, Union City, Pa. 20

Colonial Forge 40, Mountain View 27

Concord First Assembly, N.C. 55, TPLS Christian 49

Culpeper 71, King George 46

Evergreen Christian 58, Highland-Warrenton 43

Fredericksburg Christian 55, Quantico 6

Grafton 55, New Kent 39

Hampton 85, Heritage 16

Independence 42, Annandale 27

John Handley 53, Sherando 34

Lancaster 53, Northampton 25

Manor High School 63, Lakeland (VA) 38

Maury 58, Norfolk Collegiate 35

Menchville 79, Woodside 31

Mercersburg Academy, Pa. 64, Christchurch 28

Monacan 57, Atlee 36

Poquoson 57, Smithfield 37

Potomac Falls 51, Broad Run 46

Seton School 44, Oakcrest 40

Sidwell Friends, D.C. 58, Potomac School 35

StoneBridge School 37, Oaktree 20

Tabb 47, Bruton 33

Warwick 56, Denbigh 19

Washburn, Tenn. 56, Lebanon 41

William Fleming 47, Milton (GA), Ga. 41

KSA Tournament=

Edison 60, Ossining, N.Y. 44

McLean 46, Erie McDowell, Pa. 36

Nike Tournament Of Champions=

Osbourn Park 53, Fayetteville, Ark. 48

___

