Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Central – Wise 65, Union City, Pa. 20
Colonial Forge 40, Mountain View 27
Concord First Assembly, N.C. 55, TPLS Christian 49
Culpeper 71, King George 46
Evergreen Christian 58, Highland-Warrenton 43
Fredericksburg Christian 55, Quantico 6
Grafton 55, New Kent 39
Hampton 85, Heritage 16
Independence 42, Annandale 27
John Handley 53, Sherando 34
Lancaster 53, Northampton 25
Manor High School 63, Lakeland (VA) 38
Maury 58, Norfolk Collegiate 35
Menchville 79, Woodside 31
Mercersburg Academy, Pa. 64, Christchurch 28
Monacan 57, Atlee 36
Poquoson 57, Smithfield 37
Potomac Falls 51, Broad Run 46
Seton School 44, Oakcrest 40
Sidwell Friends, D.C. 58, Potomac School 35
StoneBridge School 37, Oaktree 20
Tabb 47, Bruton 33
Warwick 56, Denbigh 19
Washburn, Tenn. 56, Lebanon 41
William Fleming 47, Milton (GA), Ga. 41
KSA Tournament=
Edison 60, Ossining, N.Y. 44
McLean 46, Erie McDowell, Pa. 36
Nike Tournament Of Champions=
Osbourn Park 53, Fayetteville, Ark. 48
