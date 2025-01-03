Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams-Friendship 76, Wautoma 44
Beaver Dam 70, Milton 54
Brillion 56, Mosinee 46
Deerfield 67, Fall River 59
Dodgeland 64, Abundant Life-St. Ambrose 62
Independence 67, Cornell 29
Kickapoo 64, Seneca 51
Lake Mills 58, Turner 56
Lancaster 59, Dodgeville 55
Milw. King 63, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 60
Milwaukee Juneau 85, Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 35
Milwaukee South 74, Milwaukee Vincent 63
NEWCHAA 83, Random Lake 53
Oconto 69, Chilton 50
Onalaska 69, Luther 46
Oregon 79, Franklin 67
Osseo-Fairchild 55, Mondovi 47
Platteville 71, Prairie du Chien 27
Richland Center 61, River Valley 52
St. Mary 80, Sturgeon Bay 67
Stanley-Boyd 67, Colby 56
Sun Prairie 107, DeForest 96
