Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams-Friendship 76, Wautoma 44

Beaver Dam 70, Milton 54

Brillion 56, Mosinee 46

Deerfield 67, Fall River 59

Dodgeland 64, Abundant Life-St. Ambrose 62

Independence 67, Cornell 29

Kickapoo 64, Seneca 51

Lake Mills 58, Turner 56

Lancaster 59, Dodgeville 55

Milw. King 63, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 60

Milwaukee Juneau 85, Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 35

Milwaukee South 74, Milwaukee Vincent 63

NEWCHAA 83, Random Lake 53

Oconto 69, Chilton 50

Onalaska 69, Luther 46

Oregon 79, Franklin 67

Osseo-Fairchild 55, Mondovi 47

Platteville 71, Prairie du Chien 27

Richland Center 61, River Valley 52

St. Mary 80, Sturgeon Bay 67

Stanley-Boyd 67, Colby 56

Sun Prairie 107, DeForest 96

