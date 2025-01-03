Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany 55, Belmont 46

Amery 51, St. Croix Falls 25

Auburndale 35, Bonduel 27

Cuba City 61, Belleville 46

East Dubuque, Ill. 61, Benton 39

Elk Mound 49, Saint Croix Central 25

Greenwood 63, Brookwood 41

Kewaunee 77, Sheboygan Area Luth. 38

Kohler 59, Kewaskum 20

Lourdes Academy 55, North Fond du Lac 38

Luther 59, Cashton 37

Mauston 54, Baraboo 35

Menominee, Mich. 35, Peshtigo 22

Menomonie 53, Altoona 35

Milwaukee Hamilton 57, Milwaukee Juneau 53

Milwaukee South 42, Milwaukee Madison 37

Muskego 80, Waukesha North 25

Phillips 65, Abbotsford 39

Potosi 58, Juda 39

Sparta 67, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 44

Wisconsin Heights 44, Monroe 40

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Coulee Christian vs. Brookwood, ccd.

Pardeeville vs. Hustisford, ccd.

