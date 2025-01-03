Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany 55, Belmont 46
Amery 51, St. Croix Falls 25
Auburndale 35, Bonduel 27
Cuba City 61, Belleville 46
East Dubuque, Ill. 61, Benton 39
Elk Mound 49, Saint Croix Central 25
Greenwood 63, Brookwood 41
Kewaunee 77, Sheboygan Area Luth. 38
Kohler 59, Kewaskum 20
Lourdes Academy 55, North Fond du Lac 38
Luther 59, Cashton 37
Mauston 54, Baraboo 35
Menominee, Mich. 35, Peshtigo 22
Menomonie 53, Altoona 35
Milwaukee Hamilton 57, Milwaukee Juneau 53
Milwaukee South 42, Milwaukee Madison 37
Muskego 80, Waukesha North 25
Phillips 65, Abbotsford 39
Potosi 58, Juda 39
Sparta 67, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 44
Wisconsin Heights 44, Monroe 40
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Coulee Christian vs. Brookwood, ccd.
Pardeeville vs. Hustisford, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..