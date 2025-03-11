Thuram mirroring Serie A exploits on international stage for Inter

MILAN (AP) — Marcus Thuram has emerged as one of Serie A’s leading players this season and he’s now doing it on the international stage. Thuram scored a stunning early goal to set Inter on the way to a 2-1 win over Feyenoord in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16. Inter advanced 4-1 on aggregate and will face Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals. Thuram also hit the crossbar and received a standing ovation from the San Siro crowd when he was substituted. He was only the second Inter player to score in both legs of a Champions League round of 16 tie.

