Thuram mirroring Serie A exploits on international stage for Inter

By DANIELLA MATAR The Associated Press
Inter Milan's Marcus Thuram, left, and Inter Milan's head coach Simone Inzaghi during a Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Inter Milan and Feyenoord, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Luca Bruno]

MILAN (AP) — Marcus Thuram has emerged as one of Serie A’s leading players this season and he’s now doing it on the international stage. Thuram scored a stunning early goal to set Inter on the way to a 2-1 win over Feyenoord in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16. Inter advanced 4-1 on aggregate and will face Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals. Thuram also hit the crossbar and received a standing ovation from the San Siro crowd when he was substituted. He was only the second Inter player to score in both legs of a Champions League round of 16 tie.

