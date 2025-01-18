Thunder’s Gilgeous-Alexander misses first game this season with sore right wrist

DALLAS (AP) — Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the NBA’s leading scorer at 31.6 points per game, missed his first game of the season against the Dallas Mavericks with a sore right wrist. Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said Gilgeous-Alexander arrived at American Airlines Center and mentioned the injury. Gilgeous-Alexander had 40 points and eight assists Thursday night in the Thunder’s 134-114 home win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in a meeting of the teams with the NBA’s best records

