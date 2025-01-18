Thunder’s Chet Holmgren sidelined for at least 3 more weeks as he recovers from hip fracture

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Thunder forward Chet Holmgren is expected to be sidelined until early February, at the earliest, as he recovers from a hip fracture. The team announced Friday that he will be re-evaluated in three to five weeks. Holmgren, who was runner-up for Rookie of the Year last season, was injured in early November. He averaged 16.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.6 blocks through 10 games. In his absence, the Thunder have remained at the top of the Western Conference standings. Oklahoma City defeated Cleveland on Thursday night to improve to 34-6.

