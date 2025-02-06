Thunder sign rookie G Ajay Mitchell to multi-year deal

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma City Thunder have signed rookie second-round draft pick Ajay Mitchell to a multi-year contract. Mitchell, a guard from Belgium who played in college UC-Santa Barbara, originally signed a two-way contract last July. Terms of the new agreement were not released. In 34 games, Mitchell is averaging 6.4 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He is one of two rookies in the league this season shooting at least 50% from the field and 40% from 3-point range. He has been out for a month with a toe sprain. Mitchell was the 38th overall pick in the draft.

