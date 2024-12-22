Thunder sign defensive guard Alex Caruso to multi-year extension

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma City Thunder announced they have signed Alex Caruso to a multi-year extension. Caruso’s agent, Greg Lawrence, confirmed ESPN’s report that it is a four-year, $81 million deal. The Thunder added the 30-year-old Caruso in an offseason move that sent Josh Giddey to Chicago. Caruso has fit in seamlessly, averaging 5.7 points and 2.4 assists and ranking sixth in the league with 1.9 steals per game. He has provided a veteran presence on one of the league’s youngest teams. With Caruso and Lu Dort creating havoc against opposing backcourts, the Thunder have a Western Conference-best 22-5 record.

