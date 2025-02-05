Thunder acquire center Daniel Theis from the Pelicans

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans have traded center Daniel Theis and a 2031 second-round draft pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder for cash. The 6-foot-8 Theis has appeared in 38 games with nine starts for New Orleans this season, averaging 4.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 16.3 minutes per game. Theis is an eight-year NBA veteran from Germany. The trade provides additional depth at center to a Thunder squad that has been without injured starting center Chet Holmgren for most of the season.

