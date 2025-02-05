Three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer and Blue Jays finalize $15.5 million, 1-year contract

TORONTO (AP) — Three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer and the Toronto Blue Jays have finalized a $15.5 million, one-year contract. The 40-year-old was limited to nine starts with Texas last year, going 2-4 with a 3.95 ERA. He opened the season on the injured list while recovering from lower back surgery and was on the IL from Aug. 2 to Sept. 13 because of shoulder fatigue. He didn’t pitch after Sept. 14 because of a left hamstring strain. Scherzer joins a projected rotation that includes Kevin Gausman, José Berríos and Chris Bassitt.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.