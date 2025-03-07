Three of Ireland rugby’s greatest make their last home stand in Dublin against France

Ireland rugby greats Conor Murray, Peter O’Mahony and Cian Healy will make their last home appearance in Dublin on Saturday. The Irish host France in a huge title-swaying match between the No. 1 and 2 teams in the Six Nations. The trio announced their international retirements last week to minimize the emotional distraction in their preparations this week. O’Mahony is starting in the back row and scrumhalf Murray and loosehead prop Healy are in the reserves. They have been playing international rugby together for 13 years.

