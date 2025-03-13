Three more ski jumpers suspended in cheating scandal

By JAMES ROBSON The Associated Press
Ski jump manager of the Norwegian Ski Federation Jan-Erik Aalbu, left, and Head of communications of the Norwegian Ski Federation Espen Graff arrive for a news conference after the ski jump scandal, in Holmenkollen, Oslo, Norway, Tuesday March 12, 2025. (Heiko Junge/NTB Scanpix via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Heiko Junge]

Three more ski jumpers have been suspended in a cheating scandal that has shocked the sport. The International Ski and Snowboard Federation says Robin Pederson, Kristoffer Sundal and Robert Johansson have been provisionally suspended due to suspicion of manipulation of equipment. They follow the suspensions on Wednesday of Olympic gold medalists, Marius Lindvik and Johann André Forfang.

