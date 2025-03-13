Three more ski jumpers suspended in cheating scandal

Three more ski jumpers have been suspended in a cheating scandal that has shocked the sport. The International Ski and Snowboard Federation says Robin Pederson, Kristoffer Sundal and Robert Johansson have been provisionally suspended due to suspicion of manipulation of equipment. They follow the suspensions on Wednesday of Olympic gold medalists, Marius Lindvik and Johann André Forfang.

