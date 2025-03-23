Three-goal second-half spurt leads Nashville to 3-0 victory over Montreal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Alex Muhl, Josh Bauer and Jonathan Pérez all scored during an 11-minute stretch of the second half to spark Nashville SC to a 3-0 victory over CF Montreal at GEODIS Park on Saturday night.

Muhl opened the scoring for Nashville (3-1-1) in the 56th minute when he took a pass from Sam Surridge and scored for the first time this season and the 23rd time in his career. It was the first assist for Surridge this season and his third in 42 career appearances.

Josh Bauer stretched the lead to 2-0 six minutes later with his first career goal in his 39th appearance. Fellow defender Walker Zimmerman collected his second assist of the campaign and his 11th in 271 career appearances.

Pérez capped the scoring in the 67th minute with an assist from Hany Mukhtar. It was the first career goal for Pérez in five starts and 25 appearances. Mukhtar’s helper was his second this season and his 50th in 150 career appearances.

Joe Willis finished with three saves for Nashville. It was his third clean sheet in five starts this season. Willis has notched 52 of his 70 career shutouts with Nashville.

Jonathan Sirois saved four shots in goal for Montreal (0-4-1). Sirois had a career-high seven saves in a scoreless draw with D.C. United last week for the 20th clean sheet of his career. Sirois had three saves and Willis one in a scoreless first half.

Nashville improves to 4-0-2 all time at home against Montreal. Surridge had a hat trick in a victory the last time Montreal came to town.

Montreal is five legs through a seven-match road trip to begin the season.

Nashville will host FC Cincinnati on Saturday. Montreal travels to play the Chicago Fire on Saturday.

