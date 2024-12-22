Thornton scores career-high 30 as Ohio State cruises past No. 4 Kentucky 85-65

NEW YORK (AP) — Bruce Thornton scored 22 of his career-high 30 points in the second half and Ohio State cruised to an 85-65 victory over No. 4 Kentucky on Saturday in the CBS Classic at Madison Square Garden. John Mobley Jr. added 15 points and Aaron Bradshaw scored 11 for Ohio State, which shot 56.6% and scored 36 points in the paint. Otega Oweh hit a career-high 13 free throws and scored 21 points for Kentucky, which shot a season-worst 29.8%. Andrew Carr added 13 points and Jaxson Robinson had 10 as the Wildcats were held to their lowest point total this season.

