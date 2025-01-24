Thorns sign Venezuelan international Deyna Castellanos

The Portland Thorns have signed Venezuelan international Deyna Castellanos through 2026 with a club option for 2027. Castellanos played for expansion Bay FC last season. She and the club decided to mutually part, making the 25-year-old midfielder a free agent. Acquired by Bay FC in a transfer from Manchester City, Castellanos appeared in 25 matches with 12 starts for the San Francisco Bay Area team. She had two goals and one assist.

