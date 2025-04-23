Thorns get 3 second-half goals to down Gotham 4-1 in the NWSL

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Rookie Caiya Hanks had a goal and an assist and the Portland Thorns downed Gotham FC 4-1 Tuesday night in the National Women’s Soccer League.

Mimi Alidou, Jayden Perry and Deyna Castellanos also scored for the Thorns (2-2-2), who snapped a four-game losing streak in the all-time series with Gotham.

The loss snapped a two-game winning streak for Gotham (2-2-2). It was the team’s first loss on the road this season.

Alidou scored in the sixth minute from out in front of the goal off a cross from Hanks to give Portland the early lead. It was her first NWSL goal.

But moments later Esther Gonzalez scored off a pass from Gabi Portilho to pull Gotham even. It was Esther’s fifth goal in three games.

Hanks scored the go-ahead goal in the 60th minute, taking a feed from Sam Coffey and blasting it past diving Gotham goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger to give the Thorns a 2-1 lead.

Perry converted a penalty in the 74th. Some six minutes later, Castellanos scored her first goal for the Thorns.

