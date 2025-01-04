Thomas Tuchel begins scouting work for England and will be pleased with what he saw

Wearing a thick coat and a baseball cap, Thomas Tuchel has gotten down to scouting work in his new role as England soccer coach. The German’s first task was watching Tottenham play Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday and he’ll probably be pleased with what he saw. Two players likely to be in Tuchel’s first squad got on the scoresheet inside the first six minutes: Tottenham striker Dominic Solanke in the fourth minute and Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon shortly after. Tuchel’s contract officially started on Wednesday.

