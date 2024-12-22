Thomas scores 18, South Carolina uses a big finish to earn come-from-behind win over Radford, 74-48

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Jamari Thomas knocked down four 3-pointers and scored 18 points to help power South Carolina to a 74-48 win over Radford. The Gamecocks, coming off a 91-88 win over No. 25 Clemson, won their sixth straight and seventh in eight games at home.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.