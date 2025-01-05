Thomas Harley scores in OT to give Stars 3-2 win over Utah

DALLAS (AP) — Defenseman Thomas Harley scored on a rebound at 3:01 of overtime and the Dallas Stars beat the Utah Hockey Club 3-2 on Saturday night.

Jamie Benn and Oskar Bäck also scored for the Stars, who have won four straight for the first time since opening the season with four wins. Matt Duchene and Wyatt Johnston each had two assists, and Jake Oettinger made 33 saves.

Matias Maccelli scored twice and Karel Vejmelka stopped 26 shots as Utah lost for the sixth time in seven games (1-4-2).

In overtime, Harley lifted the puck into the net after Vejmelka stopped a shot by Matt Duchene at the crease. It was Harley’s 21st career goal — fourth in overtime — 155 games.

Maccelli tied it 1-1 just 1:14 after Benn put the Stars ahead 16 seconds into the second period. Bäck put the Stars ahead 2-1 with 9 1/2 minutes remaining in the second, and Maccelli tied it again 3:07 later with his second two-goal game and fifth goal of the season.

Utah Hockey Club left wing Lawson Crouse (67) and defenseman Michael Kesselring (7) celebrate after left wing Matias Maccelli, not visible, scored his first of two second period goals during an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Julio Cortez

Maccelli scored for the first time since Nov. 7, going 23 games without a goal. Bäck scored for the first time since Nov. 14, going 22 games without a goal.

Takeaways

Utah: An 11-shot third period with the score tied kept them in the game.

Stars: The Stars are 23-2-1 in their past 26 games combined against Utah and its predecessors, the Arizona Coyotes.

Key moment

Oettinger stretched for a glove save on Lawson Crouse about two minutes into overtime.

Key stat

Dallas killed the game’s only penalty. The Stars have the best home penalty kill in the league and have allowed one power-play goal in 26 chances over the last 12 games.

Up Next

Stars play at the New York Rangers on Tuesday to open a five-game trip, and Utah hosts Florida on Wednesday to start a season-high seven-game homestand.

