This offseason could be pretty simple for the Ravens, but tougher calls loom in a year

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens are expected to be able to put a similar team on the field next season after winning their second straight AFC North title and bowing out of the playoffs in the second round last weekend at Buffalo. That’s in contrast to a year ago, when Baltimore had to replace significant contributors on the offensive line, as well as at running back and linebacker. Or two offseasons ago, when quarterback Lamar Jackson’s long-term extension didn’t fall into place until after the team used the franchise tag on him. And after the 2025 season, several key players can become free agents. But that’s still a year away.

