Third-tier Bielefeld stuns Leverkusen in German Cup upset, beats defending champ 2-1 to reach final

BIELEFELD, Germany (AP) — Arminia Bielefeld pulled off a major upset in the German Cup on Tuesday by defeating defending champion Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 in their semifinal match.

The third-division team came from behind after Jonathan Tah gave the visitors a 17th-minute lead.

Marius Wörl replied three minutes later and Maximilian Großer scored Bielefeld’s second goal just before the break.

The home team looked more likely to add to that tally as the Leverkusen players looked jaded.

“I’m just proud of this team,” Bielefeld coach Mitch Kniat said as most of the fans the small stadium sang around him. “No one will sleep in the city tonight.”

Bielefeld's Maximilian Gro'er, center, celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the German soccer cup, DFB Pokal, semi-final soccer match between Arminia Bielefeld and Bayer Leverkusen in Bielefeld, Germany, Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (Friso Gentsch/dpa via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Friso Gentsch

Patrik Schick went closest for the visitors in the 81st when his header struck the post.

“That was by far our worst game of the season,” said Leverkusen midfielder Robert Andrich, who added that the absence of injured star Florian Wirtz was no excuse. “With all due respect to Bielefeld, we should be able to beat them with the squad we have.”

Leverkusen won the title last year as part of an unprecedented domestic league cup double without losing a game.

Bielefeld is currently fourth in Germany’s third division with eight rounds remaining. Only the top three have a chance of promotion with the top two going straight up to the second division.

To reach the semifinal, Bielefeld each time defeated teams playing in higher divisions, starting with second-division Hannover in the first round, then Bundesliga sides Union Berlin, Freiburg, and Werder Bremen.

It’s the first time Bielefeld has reached the German Cup final after failing in four previous semifinals, and the first time since Union Berlin in 2001 that a third-division team plays in the final. Energie Cottbus and Hertha Berlin II were the only other third-division teams to manage it. None of them won.

Stuttgart hosts Leipzig in the other semifinal on Wednesday with the winner going on to play Bielefeld in the German Cup final in Berlin next month.

