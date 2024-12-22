Third baseman Urshela and Athletics finalize $2.15 million, 1-year contract

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Third baseman Gio Urshela and the Athletics have finalized a $2.15 million, one-year contract. Urshela can earn an additional $450,000 in performance bonuses for plate appearances. Third base was a top priority as the club builds its roster to play at least the next three seasons in West Sacramento, California. The A’s hope to build a new ballpark and move to Las Vegas. The 33-year-old Urshela batted .250 with nine home runs and 52 RBIs last season for Detroit and Atlanta, earning $1.5 million.

