Think you can make a halfcourt shot in front of the fans at halftime? Odds are 50-1 against you

Every night random fans are picked out of the stands to participate in contests that test their skill and promise a prize if they’re successful. Halfcourt shooting contests have a long history at high school, college and pro basketball games. In recent years, contests requiring fans to putt a golf ball the length of the court into a small slot have become popular. That’s how a fan at a Nebraska game recently won a $75,000 Porsche. Businesses can built their brands by sponsoring these contests. There are about a half dozen companies that provide insurance to cover the sponsor’s risk.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.