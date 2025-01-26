Thierry scores 23, McMahon has double-double and No. 12 Ohio State women hold off Nebraska 72-66

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Taylor Thierry scored 23 points, Cotie McMahon added 15 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 12 Ohio State defeated Nebraska 72-66 on Sunday.

Thierry’s driving layup gave the Buckeyes a 65-57 lead with about 7 1/2 minutes left in the fourth quarter but neither team scored again until Logan Nissley’s 3-pointer drew Nebraska within 65-60 with 3:45 remaining.

A three-point play by Alexis Markowski and a free throw from Callin Hake had Nebraska within 65-64. Ohio State’s scoring slump reached 5 1/2 minutes before Thierry made a 3-pointer for a 68-64 lead with two minutes to go. Markowski’s jumper on the next possession made it 68-66 but Nebraska did not score again.

The Cornhuskers missed three 3-pointers and went 0 for 2 at the line down the stretch while Madison Greene, who finished with 11 points, wrapped up the win with four free throws in the final 23 seconds for Ohio State (19-1, 8-1 Big Ten).

Markowski had 18 points and Hake 12 for Nebraska (15-5, 6-3).

A 3-pointer by Jessica Petrie gave Nebraska a 24-22 lead with seven minutes left in the second quarter. The Cornhuskers led 38-36 at halftime and did not give up the lead until a five-point run by McMahon put Ohio State up 52-50 midway through the third quarter.

Nebraska regained the lead on a 3-pointer from Alberte Rimdal, but Thierry answered with a 3 and Ohio State led the rest of the way.

Nebraska hits the road for games at Purdue on Thursday and Indiana on Sunday. Ohio State hosts Washington on Sunday before heading to the West Coast to play No. 1 UCLA and No. 4 USC.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.