Thiero and Fland each score 22 as No. 23 Arkansas beats Oakland 92-62 after strong 2nd half

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Adou Thiero and Boogie Fland each scored 22 points and No. 23 Arkansas put away Oakland 92-62 in its final non-conference game. Thiero made 8 of 12 shots and had six rebounds and six assists for the Razorbacks, who shot 60.3% overall. Fland, who had 21 points in the second half, hit five 3-pointers and finished with six assists. Arkansas led 42-39 at halftime before scoring 50 second-half points on 63.3% shooting. Oakland shot 25.8% after halftime. The Golden Grizzlies received 18 points and nine rebounds from Tuburu Naivalurua.

