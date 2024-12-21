Thienou scores 18, No. 25 Ole Miss women coast to 78-44 win over Mississippi Valley State

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Sira Thienou had 13 of her 18 points in the first half and No. 25 Mississippi rolled to a 78-44 win over Mississippi Valley State. Ole Miss scored the first 13 points of the game, seven by Thienous, but the Devilettes scored the next nine and only trailed 17-10 after one quarter. Thienous hit all three of her 3-pointers in the first half as the Rebels took a 36-24 lead. A 9-0 run had the Rebels up 35-16 late in the second quarter but Jaeda Murphy scored the last five points before halftime, cutting the deficit to 12. An 11-2 run and a 10-0 run in the third quarter had Ole Miss on top 59-35 entering the fourth. D’Yanna Maxey scored 10 points for the Devilettes. The lead reached 36 in the fourth quarter.

