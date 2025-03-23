Thiago Motta reportedly out as coach of slumping Juventus with Igor Tudor lined up as replacement

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Thiago Motta is reportedly about to be fired as coach of slumping Juventus with Igor Tudor lined up as a replacement for the rest of the season. The Gazzetta dello Sport says that Tudor has agreed to take over the Bianconeri and was due in Turin later Sunday to sign a caretaker contract. Juventus has not made any official comment suggesting a coaching change. Juventus conceded seven goals and scored none in its last two Serie A matches to leave the record 36-time champion in fifth place and at risk of not qualifying for the Champions League. Motta has reportedly lost support of several key players as Juventus was also eliminated from the Champions League and Italian Cup.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.