Thiago Motta fired as coach of slumping Juventus. Igor Tudor named as replacement

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Thiago Motta has been fired as coach of slumping Juventus with Igor Tudor named as a replacement for the rest of the season. Juventus conceded seven goals and scored none in its last two Serie A matches to leave the record 36-time champion in fifth place and at risk of not qualifying for the Champions League. Motta had reportedly lost support of several key players as Juventus was also eliminated from the Champions League and Italian Cup. Tudor played for Juventus for nearly a decade from 1998-2007 and has previously coached Udinese, Hellas Verona and Lazio in Italy. Tudor will make his debut against Genoa next Saturday.

